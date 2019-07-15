Managing Grenada’s Western Dairies operations – Meet Belizean Danny Tejeda

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019. 4:48 pm CST.

By BBN Staff: A son of the soil, Belizean born Danny Tejeda is maneuvering new waters as the Manager of Western Dairies (WD) operations in Grenada, a Caribbean island located just north of Trinidad. In February of 2018, Western Dairies asked Tejeda to take up the full-fledged management of Western Dairies operations in Grenada, a branch they had just opened in an attempt to expand market access in the Caribbean. Danny accepted the offer and moved to Grenada in July of 2018.

“My goal is to ensure that Western Dairies is known and becomes somewhat of a household name like Western Dairies in Spanish Lookout, Belize,” Tejeda says.

He shared that the Grenada journey has brought its own unique obstacles but that he is overcoming them, and that these obstacles will not impede him from achieving success.

Tejeda joined the Western Dairies family in 2002, after working at several other companies.

Tejeda career in the milk business dates back to 1993 when he began working at Macal Dairy Cooperative in San Ignacio. At Macal, Danny received training and practiced Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), both of which are very important in the handling and packaging of a very sensitive product like farm milk.

Tejeda was at Macal Cooperative for 7 years before he moved to work for the Toucan match factory in Belmopan. Tejeda later joined the Big H company, which had taken over the management of the Macal dairy plant, following the Cooperative defaulting on their DFC loan.

Tejeda remained with Big H for 2 years but in 2002, Tejeda’s career took a turn for bigger and brighter pastures when he started to work at Western Dairies.

Tejeda worked with then-manager, David Plett, as a Quality Control officer and Lab technician.

In 2005, Western Dairies commenced the HACCP food safety program and with the help of senior staff and the management, Western Dairies became HACCP certified shortly after.

“It was a rough road but we got it done,” Tejeda commented.

His hard work and dedication to the company was acknowledged when he was promoted to Production Supervisor.

As Jullian Michaels stated: “It’s not about perfect. It’s about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that’s where transformation happens. That’s how change occurs,” Tejeda quotes.

Western Dairies, the popular ice cream and dairy producing company in Belize, will celebrate its 52nd anniversary in August of this year. It is the leading milk manufacturer in Belize and their well recognized ice cream is the tastiest frozen treat in Belize.

Danny Tejeda’s love for the growth and success of Western Dairies in Belize is notable and BBN congratulates this humble young man on his achievements.

Advertise with the largest and fastest growing audience in Belize ~ We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Belize and abroad! Contact us at [email protected] or call us at 670-6397.

© 2019, BreakingBelizeNews.com. This article is the copyrighted property of Breaking Belize News. Written permission must be obtained before reprint in online or print media. REPRINTING CONTENT WITHOUT PERMISSION AND/OR PAYMENT IS THEFT AND PUNISHABLE BY LAW.

Comments