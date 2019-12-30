Belize ranks 135 on World Bank Doing Business 2020 report

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019. 1:17 pm CST.

By BBN Staff: Belize has ranked 135 out of a total 190 on the World Bank’s ‘Doing Business 2020’ report, which assesses the regulations that enhance business activity and those that constrain it.

Belize had a doing business index (DBI) score of 55.3. The report noted that Belize did well in two areas: getting electricity and trading across borders.

“Belize made getting electricity faster by offering training to its utility field engineers and upgrading its geographic information system to map the electricity distribution network,” the World Bank said. “Belize made trading across borders easier by enhancing its risk-based management system.”

With respect to performance in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Belize was among the bottom five countries, coming in above St. Kitts-Nevis (139), Grenada (146), Suriname (162), and Haiti (179).

Jamaica had the best performance from CARICOM, with a ranking of 71 overall, followed by St Lucia (93), Trinidad and Tobago (105), Dominica (111), Antigua and Barbuda (113), The Bahamas (119), Barbados (128), St Vincent and the Grenadines (130), Guyana (134).

