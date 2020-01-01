Before Moving to Belize, You Need to Read This

Posted: Wednesday, January 1, 2020. 12:18 pm CST.

By BBN Staff: Belize continues to be a popular destination for retirees and expatriates. An estimated 30,000 people from North America live in Belize. Have they discovered the secret to a happy retirement?

Moving to another country is a big decision. There are many benefits to living in Belize, and there are also some disadvantages you should know about before you start packing up.

Advantages of Living in Belize

Belize is close to home for most people in the US and Canada. You can be in Belize in just two or three hours from most major cities in North America. Daily flights make it easy for you to return home when you need to. It also makes it easy for your friends and family to visit you.

It’s an English-speaking country where you’ll never struggle to read road signs, menus or important documents.

Belize is a beautiful country. Living here means being surrounded by stunning scenery and an amazing diversity of wildlife.

For many people, Belize offers an affordable way to fulfill their dreams of life on the beach. If your idea of paradise is sunshine, warm weather and a relaxed lifestyle where you can be close to nature, Belize is ideal. It’s true that Belize isn’t as cheap as it once was, but it remains far more affordable than a comparable lifestyle in North America.

The Qualified Retirement Program (QRP) makes it even easier for expatriates to achieve that dream. This program provides many incentives to retirees who want to move to Belize.

Disadvantages of Living in Belize

A few highly publicized news reports have made Belize seem high in crime. There is crime here, but most of it is concentrated in a few areas. Crimes against tourists or expatriates are extremely rare, andmost people feel safer in Belize than they do in other countries.

The tropical lifestyle that’s inviting if you’re a tourist can be frustrating when you want to conduct business. Like many Caribbean countries, Belize operates on so-called island time. You’ll need to be patient when you’re in a store, at the bank or in a business meeting.

