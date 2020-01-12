Belmopan Bandits hit cricket score in Premier League return

Posted: Sunday, January 12, 2020. 7:50 pm CST.
By Aaron Humes: The Premier League of Belize is back, and so are its sub-champion (from the Opening Season) Belmopan Bandits.
Smarting from the championship loss to Western rivals Verdes, the capital side have declared that they are “on a mission,” and the first to feel their wrath on Saturday were the Placencia Assassins.
It was the southern side who were gunned down by an 11-0 scoreline at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, sending them to the bottom of the league standings.
Elsewhere, Verdes were held at home by Altitude FC in a scoreless stalemate.
This afternoon, Wagiya hosted the team that bedeviled them at the end of last season, San Pedro Pirates.
Gilroy “Bredda” Thurton scored early for the Dangrigans, but the islanders hit back through Jesse Smith and stole a point at the Carl Ramos Stadium.
Meanwhile, there is a developing situation involving last season’s bottom side Valley Pride FC. We are told that they are in the process of formalizing their sponsorship and league position and so played a “friendly” at the MCC Grounds against BDF FC, who won 3-0.
We are told that the former Dangriga side may be moving to Corozal but there is nothing official from the League as yet.
The Bandits and Verdes are expected to do battle again for the league title, with an eye on a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, which Bandits have taken for the last three years.
