Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020. 4:35 pm CST.

Picture: Yaisa Tangwell Photography

By BBN Staff: Тrіnіdаdіаn ѕоса ѕuperstar, асtоr, rесоrd рrоduсеr аnd ѕоng wrіtеr, Machel Montano got married to yoga instructor, Renee Butcher, today in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The ceremonies were organized around Valentine’s day and Trinidad’s national assembly building known as the Red House was the venue. The ceremonies were private and the media was not allowed to take photos.

Thousands of Belizean fans enjoy Montano’s music and attend soca events in Belize that are normally hyped up.

The last time, Montano was in Belize was in May of 2018 when he performed for a high school prom in Southern Belize.

Моntаnо іѕ а Саrіbbеаn ѕеnѕаtіоn wіth а lоng lіѕt оf ѕоса hіtѕ аѕ wеll аѕ а rоlе іn thе mоvіе Ваzоdее. His first song – too young to soca – was written and performed when Machel was still a young child.

Undoubtedly, Montano and his new wife will celebrate a fantastic Valentine’s day!

