Belize drawn with Haiti, Nicaragua to start World Cup qualifying

Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020. 12:40 pm CST.
By Aaron Humes: Belize’s Jaguars learned their opponents for the opening round of World Cup 2022 qualifying in the CONCACAF region after a draw held at FIFA world headquarters in Switzerland.
Belize was placed in group E alongside Haiti, Nicaragua, Saint Lucia and Turks and Caicos Islands.
Haiti has made one appearance in the World Cup in 1974, finishing bottom of a group that included Italy, Poland and Argentina. They are former two-time Caribbean champions and one time CONCACAF champions and currently ranked 86th in the FIFA World Rankings.
Nicaragua, a fellow member with Belize of the Central American Football Union (UNCAF), is the only Central American country Belize has beaten in football (in the 2013 Copa Centroamericana in Costa Rica on the way to a fourth-place finish), while Saint Lucia and the Turks and Caicos Islands have little football pedigree.
Matches will be played pending the lifting of the state of emergency here starting in September and the top team advances to the home-and-away second round with five other group winners.
The other groups are as follows: Group A: El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, U.S. Virgin Islands; Group B: Canada, Suriname, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Aruba; Group C: Curacao, Guatemala, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, British Virgin Islands; Group D: Panama, Dominican Republic, Barbados, Dominica, Anguilla; Group F: Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Puerto Rico, Bahamas.
Аdvеrtіѕе wіth thе most visited news site in Веlіzе ~ Wе оffеr fullу сuѕtоmіzаblе аnd flехіblе dіgіtаl mаrkеtіng расkаgеѕ. Yоur соntеnt іѕ dеlіvеrеd іnѕtаntlу tо thоuѕаndѕ оf uѕеrѕ іn Веlіzе аnd аbrоаd! Соntасt uѕ аt [email protected] оr саll uѕ аt 501-601-0315.
© 2020, BreakingBelizeNews.com. This article is the copyrighted property of Breaking Belize News. Written permission must be obtained before reprint in online or print media. REPRINTING CONTENT WITHOUT PERMISSION AND/OR PAYMENT IS THEFT AND PUNISHABLE BY LAW.