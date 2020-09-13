CARICOM Secretary-General congratulates Jamaica’s re-elected Prime Minister

Posted: Sunday, September 13, 2020. 2:20 pm CST.

By BBN Staff: Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Secretary-General of the regional organization Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has publicly congratulated Jamaican President Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party on their victory at the September 3 elections.

Holness and his party took a commanding 48 seats of a total 63, according to figures released by the Electoral Office of Jamaica. The People’s National Party (PNP) took the remaining 15 seats.

CARICOM Today quotes LaRocque as saying, “Prime Minister, the margin of your resounding success is a clear indication that Jamaicans are satisfied with your leadership over the past term, and the prospects for their future based on the policies and programmes that your administration has been advancing.”

The Secretary-General also pledged his support to Holness and his government as they continue to serve their country and the region, noting that congratulations were also in order to the people of Jamaica for participating in the election process.

“The people of Jamaica must be commended for the successful conduct of the Elections, despite the significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the LaRocque said in his congratulatory

letter to Prime Minister Holness.

